Former PBA import Rob Dozier teams up with Ray Parks at Nagoya

FORMER PBA import Rob Dozier makes his return to the Japan B.League, teaming up with Filipino guard Bobby Ray Parks at the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

The team made the announcement on Friday, signing the 36-year-old forward to take the place of Shane Whittington, who is dealing with a left calf contusion.

Dozier's Japan comeback

This marks Dozier's return to the Land of the Rising Sun after previously suiting up for the San-En NeoPhoenix as well as third-division team Iwate Big Bulls last season.

Dozier last played in the PBA in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup with Phoenix that was cut short by a plantar fasciitis injury. He was replaced by Richard Howell.

Before that, he had three tour of duties with Alaska, helping the Aces capture their last PBA championship in the 2013 Commissioners' Cup.

Nagoya has won three of its last four games to rise to an 8-6 record before hosting the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Dolphin's Arena this Dec. 4 and 5.

