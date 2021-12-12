Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Ray Parks nails six triples as Nagoya scores sweep of Kyoto

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Ray Parks and the Diamond Dolphins improve to 11-7.
    PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

    BOBBY Ray Parks shot 6-of-6 from distance to typify the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' blazing shooting in their 93-48 trouncing of the Kyoto Hannaryz on Sunday in the Japan B.League season at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

    Parks starred for the visitors with 20 points, while also dishing out four assists and two rebounds to make it back-to-back wins for Nagoya, sweeping the two-game series after a 91-58 rout on Saturday.

    The Diamond Dolphins were just on-target from the get-go, erecting a 30-point halftime lead, 52-22, after outscoring the Hannaryz, 22 to eight in the second frame.

    Nagoya buried 14 of its 24 shots from beyond the arc to rise to an 11-7 record.

    Ray Parks delivers again for Nagoya.

    Coty Clarke came off the bench this time and still produced 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Scott Eatherton nabbed a double-double with his 14 points and 11 boards in the 45-point blowout.

    Diamond Dolphins go on the road against SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya on Wednesday.

    Jerome Tillman had 16 points and six rebounds as Kyoto suffered its 15th straight defeat for a 2-16 record.

    Justin Harper and Kazuki Hosokawa had 11 points apiece.

