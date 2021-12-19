Ray Parks' Nagoya completes sweep of Dwight Ramos' Toyama

THE NAGOYA Diamond Dolphins completed a season sweep of the Toyama Grouses with a 26-point blowout, 101-75, in the Japan B.League on Sunday at Dolphin's Arena.

Ray Parks had 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists as the Diamond Dolphins extended their win run to five and improved to 14-7.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 19 points, seven boards, five assists, and two steals, Taito Nakahigashi went 4-of-5 from downtown and finished with 18 points and three steals, while Scott Eatherton had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five dimes in the victory.

Former PBA import Rob Dozier capped off the Diamond Dolphins' 18-7 run to end the third frame to turn a 10-point lead, 52-42, to a commanding 21-point spread, 70-49.

That lead further grew to 29 points, 99-70, after a Manato Kikuchi three with 1:28 remaining.

Joshua Smith led Toyama with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, Brice Johnson got 14 points, seven boards, and three dimes, and Julian Mavunga had 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

Dwight Ramos shot 1-of-7 from the field to only muster two points, to go with four assists, two steals, and one rebound in 21 minutes of play as the Grouses suffered back-to-back losses to fall to 7-14.

Nagoya will remain at home for Christmas to host Kyoto Hannaryz at Dolphin's Arena, while Toyama will also go back home to face the Gunma Crane Thunders at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses suffer their 14th loss of the season.

PHOTO: Toyama Grouses

Meanwhile, Niigata Albirex BB continued to toil at the cellar after an 82-63 defeat to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Region Plaza Joetsu.

Greg Echenique and Nick Mayo led Hiroshima to its fourth straight win and rise to a 13-8 card.

Echenique pumped 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Mayo tallied 16 points, nine boards, and three dimes in the conquest.

The Dragonflies had 29 points in the third quarter to erect a 27-point lead, 68-41, to cruise to a 19-point triumph.

Rosco Allen led Niigata (2-19) with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists as it bowed to its 18th straight loss.

Kobe Paras was held to just two points, three steals, and two rebounds for the Albirex.

Niigata will try to end its skid on Christmas against the Shiga Lakestars at Ukaruchan Arena.

