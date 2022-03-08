Ray Parks, Nagoya make return in loaded B.League gameday

BOBBY Ray Parks returns to the hardcourt for the first time in over a month as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins host the San-En NeoPhoenix this Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Dolphin's Arena.

B.League schedule

The Filipino import has been on the freezer since Jan. 29, since Nagoya fell to the Utsunomiya Brex, 93-79.

But the break should have rejuvenated Nagoya as it sits at seventh place with its 21-9 record and fortify its playoff hopes.

Thirdy Ravena, however, remains a game-time decision for San-En as it tries to move out of the cellar with its 5-30 card.

Also in limbo is Dwight Ramos when the Toyama Grouses (16-22) take on Osaka Evessa (14-20) at Ookini Arena Maishima.

It's not just Parks and the Diamond Dolphins who are aiming to move up the standings.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars (10-21) are driven to end their three-game skid when they play Kawasaki Brave Thunders (26-10) at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

Matthew Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors (18-19) are also motivated to bounce back when they pay Levanga Hokkaido (12-21) a visit at Hokkai Kitayell.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots (8-28) host SeaHorses Mikawa (17-16) at Adastria Mito Arena, while Kobe Paras and the cellar-dwelling Niigata Albirex BB (5-31) duel against Alvark Tokyo (25-8) at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In second division action, bottom-feeding Aomori Wat's (2-36) are desperate to end their 20-game losing streak when they play Yamagata Wyverns (18-22) Yamagata Wyverns (18-22).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.