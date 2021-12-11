Ray Parks' Nagoya gets 10th win after 33-point rout of Kyoto

NAGOYA Diamond Dolphins stepped on the gas pedal in the third quarter and left the Kyoto Hannaryz in the dust to a the 91-58 victory Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Scott Eatherton anchored Nagoya's killer third-quarter assault where it scored 22 unasnwered points to take the 66-44 lead from a 44-all deadlock.

It was all academic from there, with Yutaro Suda's three giving the Diamond Dolphins a 34-point lead, 89-55, with 1:08 left.

Eatherton led Nagoya with 18 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while Coty Clarke had 13 points, 10 boards, and four dimes.

Rob Dozier had his best game to date with 11 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, as Tenketsu Harimoto got 10 points and six boards in the win as the Diamond Dolphins rose to a 10-7 record.

Bobby Ray Parks also added five points, three steals, and a rebound in a game where Nagoya made 12 of its 29 three-pointers.

The Diamond Dolphins will try to score a sweep in this roadtrip on Sunday.

Kyoto leaned on Justin Harper's 30 points and eight rebounds, but the defeat sent the Hannaryz to their 14th straight loss and fall to a 2-15 card.

Former TNT import Michael Craig got 10 points, four boards, and four assists in his first game for Kyoto after starting the season with the Aomori Wat's in the second division.

