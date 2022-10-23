Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Parks repeats over Dwight as Thirdy helps San-En complete sweep

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Bobby Ray Parks

    BOBBY Ray Parks played a big role in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' repeat over Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido, 112-77, on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at the Dolphins Arena.

    Parks drained two treys and finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist as a starter. He supported Coty Clarke's 27-point night as the Diamond Dolphins mirrored their 107-83 victory a day earlier to improve to 6-2.

    Ramos, on the other hand, collected 10 points, five dimes, four boards, and three steals as the Levanga lost back-to-back games to fall to 2-6.

    Thirdy Ravena also produced 13 points, six assists, and two rebounds in San-En NeoPhoenix's 78-70 win over Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima - a fitting follow-up to their 77-69 victory on Saturday.

    They climbed up to 5-3 after winning back-to-back games.

    Meanwhile, Matthew Wright did his part for Kyoto Hannaryz in their 88-64 butchering of Niigata Albirex BB at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

    The Fil-Canadian collected nine points, four steals, and three assists as the Hannaryz won three straight games to move back to .500 at 4-4.

    Unfortunately, Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakes was blown away anew by Chiba Jets, 90-58, at Funabashi Arena.

    The Gilas Pilipinas playmaker started and poured in 13 points, two boards, two assists, and two steals, but his efforts weren't enough to halt the Lakes' four-game skid to sink to 2-6.

    Justine Baltazar only played 54 seconds for the Hiroshima Dragonflies (6-2) as they claimed their fourth straight win - a 99-95 squeaker over Fighting Eagles Nagoya at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

    Jay Washington wasn't fielded again by Ryukyu Golden Kings (7-1) as they took their fifth straight victory with a 77-67 decision over Akita Northern Happinets at CNA Arena.

