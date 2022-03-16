Ray Parks held to three points but Nagoya snaps two-game skid

BOBBY Ray Parks was held to just three points in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 100-93 nipping of the Hiroshima Dragonflies Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Ray Parks B.League news

Despite the silent outing of the Filipino import, the visitors drew 32 points, eight rebounds, and four assists from Coty Clarke to snap their two-game skid and rise to 22-10.

New signee Ovie Soko and Taito Nakahigashi both scored 12 each in the win to keep Nagoya in the thick of the playoff race before their home return this weekend to face the Shinshu Brave Warriors at Dolphin's Arena.

Nick Mayo carried Hiroshima (21-19) with 20 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Javi Gomez de Liano also saw limited playing time in Ibaraki Robots' 95-91 squeaker over the SunRockers Shibuya at Adastria Mito Arena.

The Filipino shooter made only one of his two three-pointers and grabbed two rebounds in his six minutes of play for the home side.

Kohei Fukuzawa though, made all of his five treys to end up with 20 points and lead Ibaraki to back-to-back wins and rise to a 9-28 record.

The Robots will remain at home this Saturday when they face the Niigata Albirex BB.

James Michael McAdoo put up 27 points in the losing effort for Shibuya (21-18).

