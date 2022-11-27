Ray Parks' Nagoya clobbers Shiga as Kiefer Ravena sits

BOBBY Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued their mastery of Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakes, taking a runaway 104-82 victory on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at YMIT Arena.

The do-it-all Parks stuffed the stats sheets with his 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals to help stretch Nagoya's win streak to three, improving its record to 10-3 overall.

Parks' solid play backed up Coty Clarke, who had 27 points, eight boards, and three assists, and Scott Eatherton, who collected 20 points, nine rebounds, six dimes, and three steals for the Diamond Dolphins.

On the flipside, Ravena was benched in the affair as the home team skidded to their ninth straight loss to fall to 2-11.

Victories were also elusive for the other Filipinos in the second night of a back-to-back.

Matthew Wright's three treys hardly made a dent for Kyoto Hannaryz in an 81-58 defeat to Utsunomiya Brex at Brex Arena Utsunomiya.

Despite the Fil-Canadian gunner shooting 3-of-6 from deep for his 12 points, six assists, and three rebounds, Kyoto got swept by the home team and dropped to 6-7.

Thirdy Ravena's spark off the bench couldn't save San-En NeoPhoenix from an 83-78 loss to Fighting Eagles Nagoya at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard tallied 10 points, five boards, and three assists but San-En went 0-2 in this homestand and slipped to 8-5.

Jay Washington was not fielded in Ryukyu Golden Kings' 80-68 loss to Shimane Susanoo Magic at Okinawa Arena that ended the home team's three-game win run. It fell to 10-3.

Meanwhile, Justine Baltazar only played 21 seconds in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 87-74 win over SeaHorses Mikawa at FPCO Arena Fukuyama. The Dragonflies have now won back-to-back games and moved up to 10-3.

Dwight Ramos, on the other hand, missed his second straight game as Levanga Hokkaido fell to SunRockers Shibuya, 90-85, at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

With the Filipino slasher still nursing a sprained right ankle, Hokkaido settled for a split in this series to remain near the bottom of the ladder at 4-9.