Ray Parks, Carl Tamayo stand out in Japan B.League weekend

BOBBY Ray Parks played quality minutes as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins remained perfect in the 2023-24 Japan B.League season, beating the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 101-75, at the White Ring on Sunday.

Parks, whose team improved to 6-0 for the year, played almost 20 minutes to finish with 11 points, seven assists, three boards, and a steal, as one of five Nagoya players breached double digits in scoring.

Robert Franks had 22 points, seven boards, and an assist to set the pace for Nagoya.

Shinshu’s Filipino reinforcement RJ Abarrientos did not play in the loss as his team fell to 2-4.

Meanwhile, the San-En NeoPhoenix endured an off night from Thirdy Ravena in a 95-78 victory over the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Hamamatsu Arena.

Ravena went 3-of-10 from the field as he finished with nine points and three rebounds.

Coty Clarke and David Dudzinski led the cavalry for the NeoPhoenix with 23 and 21 points, respectively. San-En rose to 5-1 in the standings.

Elsewhere, Carl Tamayo played heavy minutes as he contributed seven points, seven rebounds, and one assist in the Ryukyu Golden Kings’ 88-70 victory over the Yokohama B-Corsairs at the Yokohama International Pool.

The Golden Kings were led by Keita Imamura’s 21 points, five assists, five rebounds, and one steal in their fifth victory in six games.

Both Jordan Heading and Matthew Wright did not see action in their teams respective wins.

Heading’s Nagasaki Velca nipped the Sunrockers Shibuya, 91-74, to improve to 5-1 while the Kyoto Hannaryz snapped their losing streak by beating the Akita Northern Happinets, 88-70.

Kyoto are finally on the board at 1-5.

In other games, Dwight Ramos tallied 10 points, one assist, four rebounds, one steal, and two blocks but the Levanga Hokkaido lost to the Seahorses Mikawa, 78-56, at the Wing Arena Kariya.

On the other hand, Kai Sotto remains unavailable for the Hiroshima Dragonflies as they skidded to a 71-60 loss to the Utsonomiya Brex.

Hokkaido are at 1-5 while Hiroshima fell to 2-4.

