Ravena brothers to make presence felt in online B.League All-Star show

BROTHERS Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena will still make their presence felt in the B.League All-Star show.

Ravena brothers in All-Star activities

The league announced the appearance of the Filipino imports in its studio show this Saturday as the Japanese professional basketball league once again holds its midseason extravaganza online.

The Ravena siblings will be side-by-side with Makoto Hiejima of the Utsunomiya Brex, Ryusei Shinoyama and Satoru Maeta of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, and Morihisa Yamauchi of the San-En NeoPhoenix as they partake in the studio activities in Okinawa.

This is the second straight year that the B.League has been forced to postpone its All-Star Game still due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from those in the studio, the B.League also promised online appearances from those voted in the All-Star teams, led by Yuki Togashi of the Chiba Jets, Alvark Tokyo's Ryan Rossiter and Sebas Saiz, and SeaHorses Mikawa's Avi Koki Schafer, to name a few.

The Ravenas were supposed to headline the Asia All-Stars team where they would've teamed up with fellow Filipinos Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' Bobby Ray Parks, Niigata Albirex BB's Kobe Paras, Toyama Grouses' Dwight Ramos, Ibaraki Robots' Javi Gomez de Liano, as well as second division players Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) and Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's).

Also part of that team were Chinese center Wang Weijia of the Akita Northern Happinets, Indonesian winger Brandon Jawato of the Utsunomiya Brex, Korean shooter Yang Jae-min of the Shinshu Brave Warriors, and second division players Lin Chih-wei of Chinese Taipei (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka) and Liu Jin of China (Nishinomiya Storks).

The team was scheduled to play the B.League Rising Stars team, which included Matthew Aquino of the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

