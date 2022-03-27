Ravena bros, Dwight Ramos suffer losses again in B.League

LOSSES once again hounded the Ravena brothers as their respective sides suffered tough losses on Sunday in the Japan B.League.

Thirdy Ravena came off the bench and poured 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists in San-En NeoPhoenix's 88-80 defeat to the Shimane Susanoo Magic at Hamamatsu Arena.

Elias Harris topscored with 21 points, while Robert Carter had a double-double of 17 points and 11 boards but the imports' efforts fell short as San-En lost back-to-back games to drop to 8-33.

Nick Kay powered Shimane (33-10) with 24 points and 10 rebounds, as former Meralco import Seiya Ando had 21 points in its sixth straight win.

The two teams collide again on Wednesday at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Kiefer Ravena also pumped 10 points, three steals, and two assists as the Shiga Lakestars' bowed to Utsunomiya Brex, 86-59, at Brex Arena.

Novar Gadson shouldered the load for Shiga with 14 points and three rebounds, but the Lakestars stumbled to their 12th straight loss to kneel to a 10-29 card.

Continue reading below ↓

Shiga aims to end this skid on Wednesday against the Gunma Crane Thunders at Ota City Sports Park Civic Gymnasium.

Josh Scott led Utsunomiya with 19 points and 11 rebounds to rise to 30-13.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses absorb their sevenh straight loss. PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Dwight Ramos' Toyama Grouses also bowed to the Osaka Evessa, 85-69, at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Continue reading below ↓

The Filipino guard starred with 17 points on 7-of-8 clip from the free throw line, on top of four rebounds, four assists, and three steals, but Toyama lost grip of the game.

Former TNT reinforcement Joshua Smith also poured in 17 points, nine boards, and two blocks as the Grouses dropped their seventh straight loss to sink to 16-29.

Toyama will be back in action on April 2 versus the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Kurobe City Gymnasium.

DJ Newbill captained Osaka (18-23) with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Meanwhile, the Shinshu Brave Warriors also lost to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 73-66 at White Ring Arena.

Matthew Aquino went scoreless in his nine minutes of play but got two blocks as Shinshu dropped to 20-24 and shift its attention against the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Hiroshima Sun Plaza this April 2.

Javi Gomez de Liano did contribute two points in 34 seconds of play in Ibaraki Robots' 94-78 rout of SunRockers Shibuya at Tsukuba Capio Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

It allowed Ibaraki to hike its record to 13-29 before its faceoff against Chiba Jets at Adastria Mito Arena next weekend.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.