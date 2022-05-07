Ravena bros' solid numbers wasted as Paras benched in penultimate games

KIEFER Ravena lit up for 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists but Shiga Lakestars fell to Shinshu Brave Warriors, 81-65, Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Ukaruchan Arena.

The Filipino guard missed all of his three triples and also committed four turnovers in his penultimate game of the season as they dropped to 14-42.

Daichi Nomoto fired 18 points from three treys for Shiga, while Sean O'Mara had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds in this fifth consecutive defeat.

Matthew Aquino went scoreless in his two minutes and 15 seconds of action, but Shinshu climbed up to a 27-26 record.

Josh Hawkinson paced the Brave Warriors with his 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Thirdy Ravena also suffered the same fate as the San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed an 88-72 loss to the Akita Northern Happinets at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

He fired 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals but those weren't enough to halt his team's four-game losing streak to fall to 10-47.

Elias Harris topscored the NeoPhoenix with 17 points, five boards, and four assists, as Justin Knox also got 12 in the loss.

Kobe Paras was also benched in Niigata Albirex BB's 76-70 defeat to Yokohama B-Corsairs at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Jeff Ayres led Niigata with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the cellar-dwelling Albirex lost 15 of their last 16 games to sink to 6-45.

