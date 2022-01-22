Ramos, Parks struggle, but Toyama, Nagoya pull through

FILIPINO guards Dwight Ramos and Bobby Ray Parks had forgettable games on Saturday, but their respective sides pulled out big wins to get back to their winning ways in the Japan B.League.

B.League results

Ramos delivered five points, one rebound, and one assist, but was a minus-9 for Toyama Grouses, which held on and clipped SeaHorses Mikawa, 93-87, at Wing Arena Kariya.

Parks, on the other hand, missed all of his five shots to end up with a solitary point, as well as five rebounds and two assists, but the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins hardly needed his contributions as they blew out Levanga Hokkaido, 90-60, at Dolphins' Arena.

Former TNT import Joshua Smith was unstoppable down low, bullying his way to 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block as Toyama improved to an 11-18 record.

Brice Johnson provided support with his double-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, Julian Mavunga chimed in 17 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with seven boards and two dimes off the bench, and Naoki Uto had 16 points and six assists in the Grouses' victory.

Continue reading below ↓

Their efforts negated Davante Gardner's 20 points to send Mikawa to its second straight loss and down to a 14-13 card.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As for Nagoya, Scott Eatherton mauled his way in the paint for his 20 points, eight rebounds, and four asssists to bring back the Diamond Dolphins up to 19-8.

Coty Clarke did his share with 19 points, six boards, four assists, and two steals, while Yutaro Suda made both of his treys for his 12 points and three rebounds off the bench.

Shawn Long and DeMon Brooks were stymied for Hokkaido (11-16) as they were limited to 14 points apiece in the defeat.

In the earlier game, Javi Gomez de Liano was deactivated as the Ibaraki Robots stumbled to their fourth straight loss after a slim 81-79 defeat to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Adastria Mito Arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nick Mayo drained the game-winning jumper with 2.0 seconds left to cap off his 16-point, 5-assist, and 4-rebound performance and help Hiroshima bounce back to a 17-10 slate.

Continue reading below ↓

Chris Jackson chipped in a double-double of 13 points, 11 boards, and five steals, while Isaiah Murphy and Thomas Kennedy got 12 for the Dragonflies.

Ibaraki (5-22) relied on Eric Jacobsen, who had 18 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in the losing cause.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.