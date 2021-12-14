Ramos, Parks hope to stretch win runs in B.League Wednesday gameday

DWIGHT Ramos and Bobby Ray Parks seek to extend their respective teams' win streaks as the first division teams play this Wednesday in the Japan B.League.

Ramos' Toyama Grouses gun for a third straight win when they host the Shinshu Brave Warriors at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas star has been a valuable cog for Toyama's progress as it shook off its early season struggles to rise to a 6-12 record.

But standing in the Grouses' way are the Brave Warriors, which is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and has dropped to an even 9-9 card.

Matthew Aquino is hoping to play in that game for Shinshu.

Meanwhile, Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins are also seeking for that third consecutive victory when they visit SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

The second-generation star has recaptured his shooting touch and what better time for him to do just that as Nagoya rose to an 11-7 standing.

However, facing the Diamond Dolphins will be a tough SeaHorses crew which are motivated to bounce back after slipping to a 12-6 slate.

For the others, it's all about stopping their respective skids to improve their positioning just before Christmas.

Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix (3-15) aim to snap their 10-game losing skid when they go on the road against the Hiroshima Dragonflies (10-8) at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

His brother Kiefer is also eyeing the same fortunes for the Shiga Lakestars (6-12) as they hope to halt their own 10-game losing slide against Osaka Evessa (8-10) at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Kobe Paras is also hell-bent to end the drought for Niigata Albirex BB (2-16), motivated to finally see the end of their 15-game losing skid against the Shimane Susanoo Magic (12-6) at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Javi Gomez de Liano is also looking to contribute for the cause of the Ibaraki Robots (3-15) as they seek to win back-to-back games at the expense of Levanga Hokkaido (8-10) at Adastria Mito Arena.

