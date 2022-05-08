Dwight Ramos, Paras, Ravenas miss out on B.League playoffs

DWIGHT Ramos ended his first season in the Japan B.League with a victory as the Toyama Grouses took the 91-89 squeaker over Levanga Hokkaido Sunday at Hokkai Kitayell.

The Fil-Am guard was instrumental in Toyoma's wire-to-wire win as he poured in 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, to go with four rebounds and four assists to end the season at 25-35.

Parks makes postseason

Former TNT import Joshua Smith got 19 points, eight boards, and six assists, Kevin Hareyama chimed in 15 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep off the bench, and Brice Johnson chipped in 14 points and five boards in the victory.

Bobby Ray Parks scored five points and five rebounds in the playoff-bound Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 96-68 rout of Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Scott Eatherton led Nagoya with 18 points, five boards, five assists, and three blocks, as Yutaro Suda shot 3-of-5 from deep for his 15 points off the bench to cap off the season at 34-15.

The Diamond Dolphins now turn their attention to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the quarterfinals.

Kobe Paras sat out Niigata Albirex BB's season-ending 82-70 rout of Yokohama B-Corsairs at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Tshilidzi Nephawe fired 28 points and 13 rebounds, as Jeff Ayres had a monster double-double of 18 points and 18 boards as Niigita ended the campaign at 7-45.

The Ravena brothers, however, ended their respective campaigns on a sour note.

Kiefer Ravena lit up for 20 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists but the Shiga Lakestars bowed to Shinshu Brave Warriors, 86-82, at Ukaruchan Arena.

Novar Gadson had 25 points, 10 boards, and six dimes as the Lakestars dropped their sixth straight loss to end the season with a 14-43 record.

Matthew Aquino was benched anew as Shinshu banked on Ko Kumagai's 23 points to end the Brave Warriors' run with a 28-26 slate.

Thirdy Ravena, meanwhile, was held to just five points, four assists, and two rebounds as San-En NeoPhoenix lost to the Akita Northern Happinets at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Elias Harris paced San-En with 23 points and four boards as the NeoPhoenix end their campaign on a five-game skid and drop to 10-48.

Javi Gomez de Liano also went scoreless in Ibaraki Robots' 95-84 defeat to the Gunma Crane Thunders at Adastria Mito Arena.

Kohei Fukuzawa led Ibaraki (16-38) with 20 points in the loss.

