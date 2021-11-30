Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 30
    Japan B.League

    Toyama, Dwight Ramos eye Emperor's Cup quarterfinals

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Dwight Ramos Toyama Grouses B.League
    Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses look to continue their run in the All-Japan Basketball Championship.
    PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

    DWIGHT Ramos and the Toyama Grouses seek to advance in the 97th Emperor's Cup on Wednesday, as they face the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the fourth round at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

    With Ramos, Julian Mavunga, Joshua Smith, and Brice Johnson, as well as locals Keijuro Matsui and Naoki Uto, Toyama reached the third round of the All-Japan Basketball Championship by beating the Aomori Wat's, 105-71; the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-77; and the Ibaraki Robots, 94-87.

    Toyama has a tough match against a Kawasaki squad relying on naturalized center Nick Fazekas and Akatsuki Five staples Ryusei Shinoyama and Yuma Fujii.

    The winner of the duel will advance to the quarterfinals set on Jan. 5 next year against the winner of the clash between Alvark Tokyo and Osaka Evessa.

    Dwight Ramos Toyama GrousesDwight Ramos and the Grouses eye a spot in the quarterfinals.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    In the other bracket, Matthew Aquino is hoping to contribute to the cause of the Shinshu Brave Warriors when they play the SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

    Aquino has not seen much action, with Anthony McHenry, Josh Hawkinson, and Wayne Marshall taking control.

    Mikawa once again parades Davante Gardner, Kyle Collinsworth, and Avi Koki Schafer in this match.

    The winner of this matchup will face the victor of the Akita Northern Happinets and Ryukyu Golden Kings in the quarterfinals.

    Defending B.League champions Chiba Jets and runner-up Utsunomiya Brex are already waiting in the semifinals, scheduled for Feb. 9 next year.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses look to continue their run in the All-Japan Basketball Championship.
    PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again