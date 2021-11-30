Toyama, Dwight Ramos eye Emperor's Cup quarterfinals

DWIGHT Ramos and the Toyama Grouses seek to advance in the 97th Emperor's Cup on Wednesday, as they face the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the fourth round at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

With Ramos, Julian Mavunga, Joshua Smith, and Brice Johnson, as well as locals Keijuro Matsui and Naoki Uto, Toyama reached the third round of the All-Japan Basketball Championship by beating the Aomori Wat's, 105-71; the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-77; and the Ibaraki Robots, 94-87.

Toyama has a tough match against a Kawasaki squad relying on naturalized center Nick Fazekas and Akatsuki Five staples Ryusei Shinoyama and Yuma Fujii.

The winner of the duel will advance to the quarterfinals set on Jan. 5 next year against the winner of the clash between Alvark Tokyo and Osaka Evessa.

Dwight Ramos and the Grouses eye a spot in the quarterfinals.

PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

In the other bracket, Matthew Aquino is hoping to contribute to the cause of the Shinshu Brave Warriors when they play the SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

Aquino has not seen much action, with Anthony McHenry, Josh Hawkinson, and Wayne Marshall taking control.

Mikawa once again parades Davante Gardner, Kyle Collinsworth, and Avi Koki Schafer in this match.

The winner of this matchup will face the victor of the Akita Northern Happinets and Ryukyu Golden Kings in the quarterfinals.

Defending B.League champions Chiba Jets and runner-up Utsunomiya Brex are already waiting in the semifinals, scheduled for Feb. 9 next year.

