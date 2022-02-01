Ramos and Grouses, Paras and Albirex look to stretch win runs

DWIGHT Ramos and Kobe Paras aim to help their teams continue their win streaks when they go into action on Wednesday in the Japan B.League.

Toyama Grouses (13-19) will be looking to stretch its win streak to three when it hosts the fourth-ranked Shimane Susanoo Magic (21-8) at Toyama City Gymnasium.

This will be the first time that Ramos will get a chance to take on former Meralco guard Seiya Ando as Toyama aims to inch closer to the top half of the standings.

Meanwhile, cellar-dwelling Niigata Albirex BB (4-27) shoot for the upset over the Utsunomiya Brex (18-9) at Brex Arena.

Dwight Ramos and the Grouses have a 13-19 record.

Finally winning back-to-back games for the first time this season at the expense of the Ibaraki Robots, Paras and Co. brace for Akatsuki Five mainstays Makoto Hiejima, Kosuke Takeuchi, and Yuta Tabuse.

Both games will tip-off at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix (4-24) look to end their five-game skid when they play the equally struggling Gunma Crane Thunders (11-17) at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

In second division play, Aomori Wat's (2-30) will attempt to halt a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Sendai 89ers (22-12) at Xebio Arena.

