Quick trip home a boost in Ramos' confidence ahead of Japan return

THERE'S nothing quite like coming back home.

Dwight Ramos sure feels that as he admittedly got rejuvenated after a short trip back to the Philippines for Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Dwight Ramos on Gilas homecoming

And this fleeting feeling might just be what he needs as he heads back to Japan for the second half of the ongoing B.League season.

"Coming back here was a real boost for me, especially being away. So coming back home seeing all my people here, practicing with the guys, it kind of just really got me back into my flow," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ramos has been excellent in this homecoming, posting 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 27.6 minutes through his two games for Gilas.

Though those games delivered mixed degree of successes, it was still a riveting experience for the 6-foot-3 Fil-Am guard who finally got a chance to soak in the love from the home crowd with a packed Smart Araneta Coliseum coming out to support the national team over the weekend.

But it didn't stop there as Ramos also had a chance to squeak some quality time with his girlfriend Kim Dy and his brother Eli once Gilas came out of the Big Dome bubble.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This might just be the picker-upper that the 23-year-old slasher needs as he turns his attention back to the Toyama Grouses, who currently sit at 15th place among 22 teams with their 14-21 win-loss record.

"Hopefully, I could come back with more confidence and start playing a little bit better, win some games over there," said Ramos, who is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in his first year in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.