COVID positive tests lead to five more Shiga games postponed

KIEFER Ravena and the rest of Shiga Lakestars' patience will have to be stretched a little bit longer as the Japan B.League postponed their next five games.

B.League schedule

The league announced on Thursday the scheduling adjustments as two more members of the Shiga team tested positive for COVID-19 with the other 14 being deemed as close contacts.

Among the postponed games are Shiga's duels against the Gunma Crane Thunders this weekend at Ota City Athletic Park Civic Gymnasium, the match against SeaHorses Mikawa on Feb. 2 at Sky Hall Toyota, and the two-game series against Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Feb. 5 and 6 at YMIT Arena.

It pushes the number of games to three as the Lakestars also saw their games against the San-En NeoPhoenix last weekend and versus the Toyama Grouses on Wednesday postponed.

Shiga has not played since Jan. 3 when it lost to the Akita Northern Happinets, 92-67.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Lakestars currently sit at 18th place in the league at 9-17 and are in the middle of a three-game skid.

Curiously, the earliest Shiga can get back on the court will be on Feb. 26 and 27 in the rescheduled game against the San-En NeoPhoenix at Hamamatsu Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.