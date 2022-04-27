Playoff-bound Nagoya extends win streak to five despite Parks' four

PLAYOFF-bound Nagoya Diamond Dolphins sustained their five-game win streak with an 86-64 win over the Shinshu Brave Warriors Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

Bobby Ray Parks only had four points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists but his efforts were already enough to improve to 31-13.

Scott Eatherton paced Nagoya with 19 points, 10 boards, and four assists, while Takumi Saito got 14 points, eight dimes, and two rebounds in the win.

The Diamond Dolphins take their crack at league leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings at Dolphin's Arena this weekend.

Matthew Aquino was scoreless in his 117 seconds of play as Shinshu suffered back-to-back losses to fall to 23-26.

Wayne Marshall paced the Brave Warriors with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the loss.

Javi Gomez de Liano also scored three points in Ibaraki Robots' 84-78 overtime win over the Akita Northern Happinets at CNA Arena Akita.

Eric Jacobsen poured 26 points and 12 rebounds to snap the Robots' two-game losing skid to improve to 15-34.

Ibaraki aims for back-to-back wins this Saturday against the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium.

Other Filipinos, however, weren't as fortunate.

Kiefer Ravena's 15-point, 7-assist, and 4-rebound night was for naught in Shiga Lakestars' 103-87 loss to SeaHorses Mikawa at Ukaruchan Arena.

Novar Gadson topscored the Lakestars with 32 points, six boards, and six assists, as Sean O'Mara got 25 points and nine rebounds as they fell to a 14-38 card.

Shiga visits the Shimane Susanoo Magic at Matsue City Gymnasium this Saturday.

Dwight Ramos also poured 12 points, three rebounds, and three dimes in Toyama Grouses' narrow 87-80 loss to Shimane Susanoo Magic at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Brice Johnson and Naoki Uto both had 16 points apiece for the Grouses which saw their two-game win run snapped to fall to 22-33.

Toyama returns home against Mikawa this weekend at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Thirdy Ravena came off the bench for his 11 points and five boards in San-En NeoPhoenix's 79-69 defeat to Gunma Crane Thunders at Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium.

Justin Knox carried the NeoPhoenix with 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals in this fourth straight loss to sink to 10-43.

San-En continues its road trip against Shinshu this weekend at White Ring Arena.

Lastly, Kobe Paras was held scoreless and only grabbed two rebounds and one assist off the bench in Niigata Albirex BB's 95-50 humiliation at the hands of Utsunomiya Brex at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Rosco Allen led the Albirex with 11 points and nine rebounds in the loss which kept them at the cellar at 5-42 with this 13th straight loss.

Niigata hits the road this Saturday against Gunma.

