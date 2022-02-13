Matthew Aquino benched as Shinshu win streak comes to an end

PINOY players failed to see action for their respective teams that all suffered tough losses in the Japan B.League on Sunday.

Matthew Aquino failed to get the call as Shinshu Brave Warriors saw their five-game win streak snapped by a 75-66 defeat to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at White Ring Arena.

Nick Mayo was all over the floor for Hiroshima (20-16) with his 18 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Ryo Terashima, Naoto Tsuji, and Thomas Kennedy all had 12 to avenge the Dragonflies' 86-72 loss on Saturday.

The Brave Warriors went down to a 17-18 card.

Fiba World Cup qualifiers

Aquino, as well as teammates Ko Kumagai, Reo Maeda, and Yudai Okada, will now turn their attention to Japan's games in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers where the Akatsuki Five will play Chinese Taipei on Feb. 26 and Australia on Feb. 27 at the Okinawa Arena.

Shinshu, meanwhile, will take a lengthy break before facing the Kawasaki Bave Thunders at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena on March 4.

In second division play, Kemark Carino remained deactivated as the Aomori Wat's suffered their 16th straight loss in the form od a 78-62 drubbing at the hands of the Kagawa Five Arrows at Maeda Arena.

Terrance Woodbury buried three treys for Kagawa (23-10) for his game-high 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Lakeem Jackson did his best for the cellar-dwelling Aomori, but his 20 points and eight rebounds were flushed down the drain as the team sunk to a 2-32 record.

The Wat's will still be in action on Feb. 19 against the Saga Ballooners at SAGA Arena.

