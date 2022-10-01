Parks sizzles anew as Nagoya goes up 2-0; Ravena bros fall in debut

BOBBY Ray Parks was efficient on the floor as Nagoya Diamond Dolphins repeated over SeaHorses Mikawa, 84-74, to stay undefeated in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season Saturday at Dolphins Arena.

The Fil-Am gunner shot 6-of-11 from the field for his 12 points, to go with a rebound, an assist, and a steal to go up 2-0 in its first series of games.

Coty Clarke added 20 points, six boards, and two assists, while Scott Eatherton had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Maurice Ndour chimed in 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while also grabbing eight points off the bench.

Mikawa relied on Davante Gardner's 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the loss.

Meanwhile, Shiga Lakes dropped their opening day assignment and bowed to Gunma Crane Thunders, 88-80, at Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium.

Kiefer Ravena unfurled 12 points and eight assists, but his efforts fell short in this first of a two-game roadtrip.

Ivan Buva paced Shiga with 28 points and eight rebounds, as Kai Toews had 11 points and six boards in his Lakes debut.

Michael Parker topped Gunma with 25 points and eight rebounds with three other players scoring in double figures.

Thirdy Ravena, on the other hand, went scoreless in San-En NeoPhoenix's tight 87-85 loss to Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Hamamatsu Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard came off the bench and played 19 minutes but missed all of his four shots, while still dishing out five assists and one rebound in this season opener.

Yante Maten led San-En with 25 points and 12 boards, while Isaiah Hicks got 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Yuma Fujii powered Kawasaki with 25 points, four rebounds, and two assists, as naturalized center Nick Fazekas nabbed 19 points, 16 boards, and four assists.

