Parks sits out Nagoya win vs Ryukyu as Pinoys fall

BOBBY Ray Parks sat out the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' massive 73-67 win over league leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Dolphins' Arena.

B.League news

With the Filipino import not seeing action, Scott Eatherton carried the load for Nagoya with 18 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists as it rose to a 32-13 record.

Taito Nakahigashi also added 14 points and seven boards, while Takumi Saito got 11 points and six assists in the Diamond Dolphins win.

Dwayne Evans carried Ryukyu with 20 points, seven rebounds, and four dimes to suffer only its sixth loss in 52 games.

Other Pinoys, though, suffered tough losses in this loaded gameday.

Kiefer Ravena only had seven points, five assists, and two rebounds as the Shiga Lakestars once again bowed to the Shimane Susanoo Magic by 23 points, 102-79, at Matsue City Gymnasium.

It wasted Novar Gadson's 30-point eruption as Shiga sunk to 14-40 in this third consecutive loss.

Continue reading below ↓

His brother Thirdy Ravena also faced the same plight as San-En NeoPhoenix kneeled to Shinshu Brave Warriors, 78-68, at White Ring Arena.

The Filipino import was held to just two points off the bench as he also dished out five assists and one rebound as San-En dropped to 10-44.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Justin Knox led the NeoPhoenix with 20 points, seven boards, and two steals in the losing effort.

Wayne Marshall topped Shinshu (24-26) with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks, while Matthew Aquino went scoreless but grabbed two boards in his five minutes of action.

Dwight Ramos also put up 14 points on 3-of-6 clip from beyond the arc, to go with six rebounds and five assists, but Toyama Grouses faltered in the second half to fall to SeaHorses Mikawa, 84-70, at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Kevin Hareyama added 14 points off the bench, while Joshua Smith got 11 points, three boards, and three assists as Toyama lost two straight games to skid to 22-34.

Continue reading below ↓

Kobe Paras came off the bench and contributed 12 points, three rebounds, a steal, and a block in Niigata Albirex BB's 94-62 defeat to Gunma Crane Thunders at Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium.

Rosco Allen led the bottom-feeding Niigata with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the team's 14th straight defeat to sink to 5-43.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Javi Gomez de Liano was held to just three points in eight minutes of play as the Ibaraki Robots took the 91-85 defeat to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Yokohama Budokan.

Eric Jacobsen powered Ibaraki with a monster double-double of 29 points, 21 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, but his heroics weren't enough to stop his side from suffering back-to-back losses and drop to 15-36.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.