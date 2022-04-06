Parks' silent night hardly matters as Nagoya stays in top eight

BOBBY Ray Parks was held to just four points but the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins found a way to pull through an 89-87 squeaker over Osaka Evessa Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Dolphins' Arena.

Takumi Saito scored the game-winning layup in the last five seconds to cap off his 18-point, 7-rebound showing for the home team.

Parks made only two of his five shots and missed all of his three attempts from deep, while also collecting a rebound and a steal in his 22 minutes of play.

Scott Eatherton led Nagoya with 19 points and eight boards to move up to 26-12 and keep its spot within the top eight.

The same was the case for Matthew Aquino, who went scoreless in five minutes in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 71-69 nipping of Kyoto Hannaryz at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Ko Kumagai paced the Brave Warriors with 20 points and four rebounds for their second straight win and climb up to 22-24.

Other Filipinos, unfortunately, weren't as lucky.

Kiefer Ravena churned 16 points, four assists and one rebound but Shiga Lakestars succumbed to their 16th straight defeat with a 92-73 loss to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Ukaruchan Arena.

Novar Gadson did his share to carry Shiga with 22 points, nine boards, and three assists, but the downward spiral continued for the Lakestars as they now sit at 10-33.

The Lakestars eye to snap this skid in this homestand against the Osaka Evessa on Saturday.

San-En NeoPhoenix were also smashed by the league leading Ryukyu Golden Kings, 92-69, at Okinawa Arena.

Thirdy Ravena came off the bench for his seven points, three rebounds, and three assists as they absorbed their sixth straight loss to drop to 8-37.

It wasted Elias Harris' 31-point night as no other player scored in double figures for the NeoPhoenix.

San-En returns home to the Toyohashi City Gymnasium this weekend when it hosts Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses.

Ryukyu was just too tough with Dwayne Evans topscoring with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, and former Meralco import Allen Durham chiming in 17 points and six boards.

Cellar-dwelling Niigata Albirex BB also took an 86-76 drubbing at the hands of the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Tokkei Security Hiratsuka General Gymnasium for their 10th consecutive setback.

Kobe Paras only had five points, a rebound, and an assist to stay at the bottom of the standings at 5-39.

The Albirex will take on the Diamond Dolphins this weekend.

