Parks, Ramos banner Pinoys in action this B.League weekend

BOBBY Ray Parks and Dwight Ramos will be back in action in the Japan B.League this weekend as they hope to steer their respective teams back to their winning ways.

B.League schedule

Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (18-8) host Levanga Hokkaido (11-15) at Dolphins' Arena, while Ramos' Toyama Grouses (10-18) pay SeaHorses Mikawa (14-12) a visit at Wing Arena Kariya.

Nagoya is seeking to bounce back from an 88-81 defeat to Shimane Susanoo Magic last Jan. 3, with Parks motivated to redeem himself from that forgettable outing.

Helping Parks' cause will be imports Scott Eartherton, Coty Clarke, and Scott Whittington as the Diamond Dolphins seek to maintain their spot in the top eight of the standings.

Meanwhile, Toyama also wants to avenge its 80-6 loss to Toyama back in Jan. 9 as Ramos looks to sustain his hot streak.

Julian Mavunga, Joshua Smith, and Brice Johnson will still carry the load for the Grouses as they make a big push to the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Continue reading below ↓

The two games are the notable ones in a weekend that was robbed of the second meeting between brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena after the game between the Shiga Lakestars and the San-En NeoPhoenix was postponed due to health and safety protocols.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, there are other Filipinos who will see action this weekend.

Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots (5-21) are gunning to halt this three-game skid when they host the Hiroshima Dragonflies (16-10) at Adastria Mito Arena.

Kobe Paras and the skidding Niigata Albirex BB (2-24) are also looking to finally put an end to their 23-game losing streak when they play the Shinshu Brave Warriors (10-16), featuring Matthew Aquino, at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.