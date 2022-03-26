Parks nails dagger 3 to lift Nagoya as fellow Pinoys misfire in losses

BOBBY Ray Parks drained the dagger three to seal Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 89-84 win over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders to halt their three-game skid in the 2021-22 B.League season Saturday at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

It was the biggest of the three three-pointers from the Filipino import who finished with 15 points off the bench.

Coty Clarke paced Nagoya with 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds, while Scott Eatherton closed in on a triple-double with his 14 points, 18 boards, and seven dimes to rise to 25-11.

Matt Janning carried Kawasaki (31-11) with 21 points as the Brave Thunders saw their six-game win run snapped.

Other Pinoys, however, weren't as fortunate.

Dwight Ramos missed the potential game-winning three in Toyama Grouses' 89-88 heartbreaker to the Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

The Gilas Pilipinas star fired 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists to fall to their sixth straight defeat at 16-28.

Thirdy Ravena was also held down to just five points, two boards, and two assists in San-En NeoPhoenix's 87-71 loss to Shimane Susanoo Magic at Hamamatsu Arena.

The NeoPhoenix failed to win back-to-back games to drop to 8-32.

Shiga Lakestars also incurred their 11th straight loss with a 102-65 rout at the hands of Utsunomiya Brex at Brex Arena.

Kiefer Ravena started and wound up with 12 points and seven rebounds, but the Lakestars fell to 10-28.

Ibaraki Robots also saw their five-game win streak halted with an 85-76 defeat to SunRockers Shibuya at Tsukuba Capio Arena.

Javi Gomez de Liano was scoreless in his one minute and 52 seconds of play as they slid to 12-29.

Ryukyu Golden Kings also edged Shinshu Brave Warriors with a 87-84 escape after two overtimes at White Ring Arena.

Matthew Aquino played 11 minutes and collected two points and three rebounds as Shinshu fell to 20-23.

