Parks, Nagoya take down Shimane for ninth straight win

NAGOYA stretched its win streak to nine with a masterful 91-76 victory over Shimane on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Scott Eatherton went 10 for 11 from the field, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds, and three assists as Nagoya improved to 18-7.

Bobby Ray Parks scored 15 points on an efficient 7-of-10 clip from, on top of five boards, four assists, and one steal.

Takumi Saito got 14 points, seven assists, and two rebounds, Coty Clarke registered 14 points, six dimes, three boards, and three steals, and returning import Shayne Whittington poured 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Diamond Dolphins frustrated the Susanoo Magic in the fourth quarter as they turned a close four-point affair, 67-63 in the final eight minutes to a commanding 85-71 lead with 2:29 to play as the home team got little help for Reid Travis late.

Ray Parks and the Diamond Dolphins improve to 18-7.

PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE

Travis scored 12 of his 21 points in the payoff period, while also collecting six rebounds, two steals, and one assist. That wasn't enough as the Susanoo Magic saw their two-game win streak halted.

Perrin Buford chimed in 13 points, six boards, and four assists, as Seiya Ando just missed out on a double-double with his 10 points and nine dimes in the loss as Shimane dropped to a 17-8 card.

The two teams face off anew on Monday.

