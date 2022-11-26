Parks' Nagoya sends Kiefer's Shiga to 8th straight loss

BOBBY Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins compounded the woes of Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakes, taking the dominant 98-55 decimation on Saturday in the 2022 Japan B.League at YMIT Arena.

Filipinos in B.League Division 1 stats

Parks was quality in his 21 minutes of play, finishing a plus-24 with his seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Scott Eatherton led the Diamond Dolphins with 23 points, eight boards, three steals, and two assists, while Coty Clarke got 22 points, seven rebounds, seven dimes, and three steals in the win.

Nagoya won back-to-back games to improve to 9-3, while sending Shiga to its eighth consecutive loss to drop to 2-10.

Ravena came off the bench and only had two points in five minutes.

Matthew Wright's 21-point night also ended up for naught in Kyoto Hannaryz' 83-75 loss to Utsunomiya Brex at Brex Arena Utsunomiya.

The Fil-Canadian guard shot 3-of-6 from distance, alongside six assists and five boards as Kyoto saw its two-game win streak end and fall to an even 6-6 record.

Thirdy Ravena was also a spark off the bench, but can't help San-En NeoPhoenix in their 87-73 defeat to Fighting Eagles Nagoya at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

He produced 16 points, five dimes, four boards, and two steals as Nagoya halted San-En's five-game win streak.

Justine Baltazar went scoreless in 69 seconds of play as Hiroshima Dragonflies topped SeaHorses Mikawa, 85-72, at FPCO Arena Fukuyama.

Jay Washington, meanwhile, wasn't deployed in Ryukyu Golden Kings' 96-86 nipping of Shimane Susanoo Magic at Okinawa Arena.

Hiroshima bounced back and sits at 9-3, while Ryukyu extended its win streak to three and stays atop the standings at 10-2.

Dwight Ramos, though, was still out due to a sprained right ankle as Levanga Hokkaido escaped SunRockers Shibuya, 99-92, at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Hokkaido halted its two-game losing skid to improve to 4-8.