Parks' Nagoya continues win streak at expense of Wright's Kyoto

BOBBY Ray Parks continued to own the number of his fellow Pinoy imports as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins got one over Matthew Wright's Kyoto Hannaryz, 85-61, in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season on Wednesday at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Though the Filipino was held scoreless and only had a rebound and an assist in his 10 minutes of play, the rest of the Diamond Dolphins picked up the cudgels to nail their third straight victory.

Coty Clarke paced Nagoya with 19 points, five assists, and three boards, Maurice Ndour got 18 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists, and Takumi Saito nailed three treys for his 13 points, six assists, and six steals that pushed their side up to a 7-2 card.

Wright, on the other hand, had 12 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in the loss that ended Kyoto's three-game win streak to fall to 4-5.

Dwight Ramos also powered Levanga Hokkaido to a 93-80 rout of Ibaraki Robots at Adastria Mito Arena.

He topscored for his side with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three dimes to snap a two-game skid for Hokkaido and climb up to a 3-6 card.

Thirdy Ravena continued to showcase his playmaking skills in San-En NeoPhoenix's 92-71 conquest of SeaHorses Mikawa at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard dished out seven assists to go with his seven points and three boards for San-En's third straight win to rise to a 6-3 record.

Unfortunately, Kiefer Ravena's season-best performance still can't stop Shiga Lakes' five-game slump, this time bowing to Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-63, at Matsue City Gymnasium.

He sparked Shiga with his 21 points, three assists, two steals, and one rebound off the bench, but had five of the team's 18 turnovers to sink to a 2-7 slate.

Justine Baltazar and Jay Washington did not see action as their teams collided, with Hiroshima Dragonflies (7-2) getting the better of the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 80-73, at FPCO Arena Fukuyama.

Hiroshima annexed its win streak to five while also ending Ryukyu's five-game win run.

