Parks shines as Nagoya holds off San-En to secure spot in B.League playoffs

BOBBY Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins officially punched their ticket to the 2021-22 Japan B.League playoffs with an 89-86 win over San-En NeoPhoenix on Sunday at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The Filipino gunner shot 4-of-5 from rainbow country and finished with 15 points, five assists and two steals to help Nagoya notch its fourth straight win.

At 30-13, the Diamond Dolphins are in third place in the Western Conference and the seventh team to earn a spot in the eight-team race for the championship.

Nagoya had to fend off a pesky San-En side that rallied back from 17 points down. Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki cut the lead down to just one, 87-86, with a trey in the last seven seconds before Parks iced the win with a pair of charities.

Scott Eatherton carried the Diamond Dolphins with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, as Takumi Saito had 16 points, nine assists, three boards, and three steals.

Thirdy Ravena made his return to the NeoPhoenix roster after missing the last six games, putting up eight points, four assists, and three rebounds off the bench.

Thirdy Ravena and the Neophoenix suffer their 42nd loss in 52 games.

Elias Harris led San-En with 26 points, eight boards, and three dimes, as Morihisa Yamauchi got 15 in the loss.

The NeoPhoenix sunk to a 10-42 record for the season.

Nagoya seeks to stretch the win run to five when it plays the Shinshu Brave Warriors on Wednesday, while San-En looks to snap the three-game skid against the Gunma Crane Thunders.

