Ray Parks impressive as Nagoya stuns B.League leader Ryukyu

BOBBY Ray Parks bounced back with a solid outing as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins busted the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 13-game win streak with an 81-80 victory on Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League season at the Okinawa Arena.

The Filipino import atoned for his forgettable night a day earlier, pumping in 12 points behind two treys, on top of five rebounds and one assist to pull off the stunner over the league leaders.

Scott Eatherton's free throws in the last eight seconds completed Nagoya's fightback from a 12-point hole, 78-66, in the last 1:46 as it held Ryukyu to just two points for the remainder of the game.

The Golden Kings had one last shot to win, but Ryuichi Kishimoto muffed his trey at the buzzer.

Eatherton poured in 24 points, seven boards, four assists, and three blocks, while providing support for the Diamond Dolphins are Takumi Saito, who had 14 points, seven assists, four steals, and two rebounds, and Coty Clarke, who got a double-double of 11 points, 11 boards, three dimes, and three steals.

Nagoya improved to 27-13, fortifying its playoff hopes as the third seed in the West District.

The Diamond Dolphins turn their attention to another big fish on Wednesday when they play Alvark Tokyo at home at Dolphin's Arena.

Ryukyu, meanwhile, remains at the top of the table at 43-5.

Former Meralco import Allen Durham was held to just nine points and six rebounds for Ryukyu.

