Parks, Nagoya boost playoff chances with rout of Thirdy, San-En

BOBBY Ray Parks shot three triples to help the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins boost their playoff chances in the 2021-22 B.League season with a 98-78 blowout win over San-En NeoPhoenix Saturday at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The Filipino gunner shot 3-of-9 from distance for his 13 points, five assists, and three rebounds as the visitors claimed their third straight win to climb up to 29-13, firmly at third place in the Western Conference.

Coty Clarke led Nagoya with 23 points built on five triples, four steals, three boards, and two assists, while Scott Eatherton got 18 points and seven rebounds as the team went 13-of-33 from beyond the arc.

Thirdy Ravena missed his sixth consecutive game for the NeoPhoenix due to health and safety protocols.

Justin Knox fired 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five dimes to pace San-En, which fell to 10-41 with this second straight loss.

Dwight Ramos also scored six points, three assists, and two boards as Toyama Grouses hacked out the 84-81 overtime escape from Kyoto Hannaryz at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Julian Mavunga scored 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while Brice Johnson got 17 points, 17 boards, and six assists, including the game-sealing dunk in the last eight seconds to stop Toyama's three-game skid and climb up to 21-32.

Matthew Aquino also contributed four points in 15 minutes of play as he got garbage time minutes in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 86-68 blowout over SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

Wayne Marshall paced Shinshu (23-24) with 21 points and five rebounds for its third straight win in its first game since April 6.

Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, saw his 16-point, 6-rebound, 6-assist, and 2-steal outing go down the drain as Shiga Lakestars suffered a heartbreaking 97-96 loss to Hiroshima Dragonflies at YMIT Arena.

The Filipino guard was whistled for the crucial foul that allowed Nick Mayo to drain the game-winning freebie with 0.5 seconds to spare.

It also wasted Novar Gadson's 31-point eruption, to go with five assists and two rebounds as Shiga fell to a 13-37 card.

Kobe Paras also put up 11 points and two rebounds, but the cellar-dwelling Niigata Albirex BB suffered their 11th straight loss after a 96-71 defeat to Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

It was Niigata's first game since April 6, but that still couldn't change its fortunes after sinking to a 5-40 record, in further danger of being relegated to the second division.

Rosco Allen dropped 20 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists to lead the hapless Albirex.

Javi Gomez de Liano also scored 11 points off the bench as Ibaraki Robots bowed to Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

Atsunobu Hirao carried Ibaraki (14-33) with 16 points and six dimes in the loss.

