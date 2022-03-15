Parks' Nagoya adds former Kiefer Ravena teammate Ovie Soko

KIEFER Ravena's old teammate in the Shiga Lakestars has moved on and will now pair up with Bobby Ray Parks in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins for the remainder of the 2021-22 B.League season.

Ovie Soko has signed up with Nagoya on Tuesday as he tries to contribute for the team's playoff push.

Ovie Soko in Nagoya

"I am happy to be part of a great team and club. We look forward to fighting with our new teammates and contributing to the team's victory," the British center said.

Soko averaged 20.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals in 28.6 minutes across 23 games for Shiga.

He will replace Shayne Whittington in the active lineup with the center suffering a lumbar disc hernia.

Aside from Parks, also waiting for Soko in the Diamond Dolphins are Coty Clarke, Scott Eatherton, and Akatsuki Five members Tenketsu Harimoto and Takumi Saito.

Nagoya currently sits at seventh place in the Japan B.League with its 21-10 record.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Shiga, meanwhile, currently sits at 18th with a 10-23 record and have already replaced Soko with Worth Smith.

Curiously, Smith has played four games for Nagoya this season before linking up with third division Altiri Chiba and eventually signing with the Lakestars.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.