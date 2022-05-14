Parks held to just four as Nagoya drops Game 1 to Kawasaki

BOBBY Ray Parks was held to just four points in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 97-71 blowout loss to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League Championships quarterfinals at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

The Filipino import was limited to just four points, to go with six rebounds, two assists, and one steal but committed three turnovers in Game One of the best-of-three series.

It was a tough day at the office for the six-seed Nagoya which fell behind by 12, 42-30, at halftime just to be buried by 23 points, 73-50, entering the final frame.

Yuma Fujii waxed hot for Kawasaki with his 21 points on a sizzling 5-of-7 clip from distance, on top of seven assists and three steals in the 26-point rout.

Naoya Kumagae chimed in 14 points, two rebounds, and two steals, Matt Janning got 13 points, six dimes, and three steals, and Jordan Heath and Satoru Maeta both had 10 for the Brave Thunders.

The Diamond Dolphins relied on Scott Eatherton's 19 points and 13 rebounds and Yosuke Karino's 12 from four triples.

Nagoya will fight for its life on Sunday as it tries to force a deciding Game Three on Monday.

