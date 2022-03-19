Parks drops 7 in furious 4th-quarter charge for 2nd Nagoya win in a row

BOBBY Ray Parks unloaded seven of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins trounced the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 82-65, Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Dolphins' Arena.

Ray Parks B.League news

The Filipino guard's eruption was part of the home team's blazing 28-6 finishing kick after staring at a 59-54 deficit with 9:06 to play, turning the game around to come await with the 17-point win.

Parks shot 3-of-6 from downtown, while also collecting four rebounds and three assists off the bench to lead Nagoya to back-to-back wins and rise to 23-10.

Scott Eatherton dropped a double-double of 17 points, 14 boards, and four assists, Ovie Soko chimed in 16 points, seven rebounds, and Takumi Saito shot three treys for his 13 points and seven assists.

Shinshu (19-21) relied on Josh Hawkinson's 30 points and 11 rebounds, but no other players scored in double figures in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓

Matthew Aquino was also benched in the game, which was the second straight for the Brave Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Ibaraki Robots also used a 31-point fourth quarter charge to run away with the 74-54 rout of the Niigata Albirex BB at Adastria Mito Arena.

Eric Jacobsen unfurled nine of his 15 points in that fiery payoff period blast to end up with 15 points, four rebounds, and two blocks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marc Trasolini led with 18 points and six boards as Ibaraki took its third straight win to improve to 10-28.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Javi Gomez de Liaño, unfortunately, only played for four minutes and missed his lone three-point attempt.

Rosco Allen topscored for Niigata (5-34) with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, as Filipino high-flyer Kobe Paras got 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field, on top of two boards and one steal in the loss.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.