    Japan B.League

    Ray Parks drops 10 as Nagoya stuns Alvark on the road

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    ray parks nagoya diamond dolphins
    Ray Parks was steady from the field in the close win.
    PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE

    BOBBY Ray Parks poured 10 points and four rebounds as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins earned their biggest win of the 2021-22 B.League season with an 86-80 escape over Alvark Tokyo Wednesday at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

    B.League results

    The Filipino guard went 4-of-8 from the field, while also collecting an assist and a steal as Nagoya put an end to Tokyo's 10-game win streak and continued their three-game victory run.

    Takumi Saito paced the Diamond Dolphins with 20 points, six assists, and three boards, including the big triple with 41.3 seconds left that doused on Alvark's late rally from 19 points down, 59-42, in the third period.

    Makoto Hiejima's three-point play allowed Tokyo to get to within five, 81-76, with 2:17 left, only for Saito to silence the home crowd and put Nagoya back up by eight, 84-76.

    Shane Whittington came off the bench for his 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Coty Clarke fought through pain on his right shoulder for his 12 points, four boards, and four assists in the Diamond Dolphins win.

    The Nagoya victory pulled it on an even standing with Tokyo at 21-8, firmly in the top five of the standings midway through the season.

      The Diamond Dolphins will try to continue this streak against another big fish in Utsunomiya Brex at Park Arena Komaki this weekend.

      Jordan Taylor paced Alvark with 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Sebas Saiz got a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat.

