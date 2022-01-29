Parks' 20 not enough as Nagoya's late run quashed by Utsunomiya

BOBBY Ray Parks erupted for 20 points but his effort went down the drain as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins could not complete the fightback from 21-points down and bowed to the Utsunomiya Brex, 93-79, on Saturday in the Japan B.League at Park Arena Komaki.

The Filipino guard recaptured his shooting touch and went 7-of-16 from the field after a paltry showing last weekend against the Hiroshima Dragonflies, while also collecting six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Parks also contributed to Nagoya's belated rally from a 79-61 deficit with 6:30 left in the final period, with his floater cutting the lead down to eight, 81-73, with 2:45 left to play, but Josh Scott had every response to quell that uprising and secure the victory for Utsunomiya.

Scott fired 20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists, while forward Isaac Fotu from New Zealand got 19 points, three boards, and three dimes in the Brex win.

Utsunomiya was in full control of the game as it enjoyed a 21-point lead early in the third quarter, 50-29, heavily due to its 56-percent shooting from the field and its side outrebounding Nagoya, 43 to 27.

That helped the Brex extend their win streak to three to rise to 18-9, while ending the Diamond Dolphins' three-game win run and sent them down to 21-9.

Ray Parks and the Dolphins absorb their ninth loss in 30 games.

PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

Scott Eatherton topscored for Nagoya with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two rejections, as Takumi Saito went 3-of-6 from deep, finishing with 13 points and five assists in the loss.

Meanwhile, Matthew Aquino did not see action in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 89-79 win over Osaka Evessa at White Ring Arena.

Josh Hawkinson did it all for Shinshu with 27 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks to help his side pull even with Osaka at 13-17.

Wayne Marshall added a 15-point and 11-rebound double-double, while Anthony McHenry got 12 points and five boards off the bench.

DJ Newbill's 41-point explosion for Osaka went for naught as he saw his seven threes go down the drain in the Evessa's fourth consecutive defeat.

