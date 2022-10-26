Kobe Paras helps Altiri nab 5th straight win

KOBE Paras sustained his fine form for Altiri Chiba as they claimed their fifth straight victory in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division with an 85-80 overtime victory over Koshigaya Alphas on Wednesday at Wing Hat Kasukabe.

The Filipino high-flyer was a major contributor anew off the bench with his 14 points on 2-of-4 clip from deep, to go with four rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Paras almost got Altiri the victory, but his three late in regulation failed to hit the bottom of the net.

Nonetheless, Chiba remained near the top of the standings at 7-2.

Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca also went back to their winning ways with a 100-82 rout of Bambitious Nara at Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie shooter drilled four triples for his 17 points, five boards, and two assists to snap a two-game skid for Nagasaki and climb up to a 6-3 record.

Roosevelt Adams also finally tasted a victory in Japan after Kagawa Five Arrows' 92-82 win over Nishinomiya Storks at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Coming off the bench, he collected seven points and a rebound in 12 minutes of play to halt Kagawa's seven-game losing skid and improve to 2-7.

Greg Slaughter, unfortunately, only logged eight minutes of action in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 87-79 loss to Kumamoto Volters at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

He only tallied four points, three boards, and one assist as Fukuoka bowed in back-to-back games and drop to 4-5.

