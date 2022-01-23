Kobe Paras scoreless in rare start as Niigata suffers 25th straight loss

KOBE Paras' frustration continued to mount as Niigata Albirex BB reeled to their 25th straight defeat, bowing to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 89-59, on Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League season at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

The Filipino import was held scoreless for the second straight game as he missed all four of his shots and collected only a steal in his 13 minutes as a starter.

It was the fourth time this season - and third in the last five - that Paras failed to make the scoring column, coinciding with the struggles of the cellar-dwelling Niigata, which now sit at a horrendous 2-26 record.

But Paras really couldn't do much against a raging Shinshu side which started the game with a 15-7 opener before taking a 38-26 halftime lead.

Josh Hawkinson's double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds was also pivotal as the Brave Warriors broke the gates wide open with a 63-39 third quarter lead, and padded that margin to 34, 84-51, with 1:33 left to play.

Matthew Aquino contributes

Ko Kumagai contributed 14 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the rout that allowed Matthew Aquino to be able to suit up for the last four minutes and 36 seconds and tally two points and one block for Shinshu (12-16).

As for the Albirex, Jeff Ayres was once again the bright spot with his 17 points and seven boards, while Yuto Nohmi drained four treys for his 16 points.

Niigata will attempt to end this paltry run on the road this Wednesday against Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell, while Shinshu aims for a third straight win against the Ryukyu Golden Kings at White Ring Arena on the same day.

