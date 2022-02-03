Shiga Lakestars face long wait as nine players test positive

HE Shiga Lakestars are hoping for the best after a total of 13 personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kiefer Ravena's team in the Japan B.League shared the news on Thursday without disclosing the names of the nine players and four staff members who registered positive RT-PCR tests.

Five of these were new cases, although the rest of the team were not ruled as close contacts as Shiga has not resumed any team activity since the first infection back in Jan. 25.

Japan recorded 81,593 more cases on Feb. 1 - the highest all-time for the country.

"Anyone who is judged to be positive is receiving medical treatment at home. As the waiting period for close contacts has been shortened to seven days, athletes and staff who have been confirmed to be negative by the B.LEAGUE 11th unified test (PCR test) have canceled their home waiting measures under the guidance of the health center," the team said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

The Lakestars, who hold a 9-17 win-loss record, last played on Jan. 3 when they lost, 92-67, to the Akita Northern Happinets.

Since then, Shiga has seen 10 of its games postponed.

The earliest the team can return to play will be on Feb. 26 when the Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy are scheduled to face off anew when the Lakestars visit the San-En NeoPhoenix at Hamamatsu Arena for a two-game roadtrip.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.