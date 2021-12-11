Shibuya denies late run as Niigata suffers 14th straight loss

SUNROCKERS Shibuya denied a late rally from Niigata Albirex BB to take a 79-70 victory in the 2021-22 B.League season Saturday at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Kosuke Ishii took the baton for Shibuya late, scoring seven of his 12 points in the last five minutes to seal off his side's third straight win. He was a perfect 5-of-5 from the charity stripe as well as gathering two rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Niigata fought back from 18-points down, 56-38, at the 1:31 mark of the third quarter, and got to within two, 64-62, with 5:23 left to play.

But it was there where Ishii weaved his magic, sparking the 12-4 rally to restore the 10-point lead, 76-66 with 2:11 left.

His fine play was a welcome contribution for the SunRockers, which saw leader James Michael McAdoo limited to just 12 points and three assists in the loss.

Josh Harrellson also struggled with his 10 points on 4-of-13 clip from the field, but got 10 rebounds and three assists in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

Lucky for Shibuya, Koyo Takahashi had a standout game, notching a team-best 15 points, four assists, and three steals in the conquest to rise to a 13-4 card.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was the best opportunity for the Albirex to end their 14-game skid as they now sink to a 2-15 card.

Rosco Allen carried Niigata in the losing effort with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists, as Tshilidzi Nephawe came away with 13 points and seven boards off the bench.

Kobe Paras B.League news

Yuto Nohmi also got 10 points and five assists, as Kobe Paras was held to just three points, three rebounds, and an assist in 19 minutes of play.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.