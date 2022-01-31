Parks vs Kiefer delayed as Nagoya's next three games shelved

BOBBY Ray Parks and the rest of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins will remain in the freezer for the entire week as the Japan B.League cancelled their next three games.

Nagoya's game against the Shinshu Brave Warriors at Dolphins' Arena on Wednesday, as well as its two-game road series against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars at YMIT Arena have all been shelved.

This is still due to the positive COVID-19 test result of guard Yutaro Suda on Saturday, leading to eight more players being deemed as close contacts. The Diamond Dolphins' game against the Utsunomiya Brex last Sunday was also postponed.

Nagoya currently sits at sixth place with its 21-9 record, with Parks being a big part of the team's success midway through the 2021-22 season.

The Ray Parks vs Kiefer Ravena have been postponed.

PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Meanwhile, this extends the lull for Ravena and Shiga as the 9-17 Lakestars, who have not played since Jan. 3.

The two teams are expected to return back to action after the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Shiga will take on the San-En NeoPhoenix at Hamamatsu Arena on Feb. 26 and 27 for the last meeting between brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, while Nagoya returns on March 5 to face the Chiba Jets at Dolphin's Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.