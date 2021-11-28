Nara takes control early, sends Aomori to 11th straight loss

DAVID Doblas was on fire for Bambitious Nara, pouring 29 points and 14 rebounds, as they compounded the problems of the skidding Aomori Wat's, blasting them by 35 points, 101-66, in the 2021-22 B.League second division on Sunday at Rohto Arena.

His early assault helped the home team erect an early 28-10 lead to set the tone for the wire-to-wire win and send Aomori to its 11th straight loss.

Doblas' jumper at the 3:03 mark even gave Nara its biggest lead at 39, 94-55.

Greg Mangano also added 22 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while Takuya Komoda had 13 points, three assists, and two boards for the Bambitious.

It was an impressive display of firepower from Nara, going 12-of-24 from downtown as it shot 57-percent from the field, while also dominating the paint, scoring 48 points down low after winning the battle of the boards, 40 to 27.

That allowed the Bambitious to sweep the two-game homestand and win back-to-back games to rise to a 6-11 record.

Kemark Carino goes scoreless in 13 minutes of play.

Ryan Richards registered a double-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and two stealsfor Aomori.

Kiichi Kikuyama added 16 points and three boards, as Hayate Komasawa got 15 points built on his 3-of-4 shooting from deep.

Filipino center Kemark Carino logged 13 minutes of action, going scoreless while collecting a rebound, an assist, and a steal in the loss that sent his side to a 1-16 card.

Aomori faces Earthfriends Tokyo Z next weekend at Flat Hachinohe.

