Nagoya downs Kyoto to extend win streak to seven games

NAGOYA got things done the old fashioned way, dominating the paint to beat Kyoto, 87-73, and stretch their win run to seven on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Dolphin's Arena.

With its shooters struggling to find their mark, Nagoya went down low and outrebounded Kyoto, 43 to 27, scoring 46 in the paint and pulling away in the second half where it led by as high as 20 points.

Scott Eatherton led that onslaught with 14 points and nine rebounds, while also providing support was Coty Clarke who had 14 points, five assists, and three boards.

Rob Dozier had 10 points, eight rebounds, and two dimes, while Akatsuki Five mainstay Tenketsu Harimoto tallied eight points, six boards, and two assists as Nagoya rose to 16-7.

Ray Parks had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals to make up for his 0-of-3 shooting from distance as the Diamond Dolphins made only five of their 28 shots from beyond the arc.

Nagoya sweeps Kyoto

The win allowed Nagoya to sweep this Christmas weekend series against Kyoto after taking the 84-53 triumph on Saturday,

Nagoya will try to end its year on a high note when it goes on the road this Wednesday against Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Justin Harper carried Kyoto with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in its third straight defeat.

Jerome Tillman also got 16 points and five boards as the Hannaryz fell to a 3-20 standing.

