Misfiring Filipino imports suffer losses in Japan B.League

FILIPINO imports failed to fire anew as they encountered mixed results on Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League games.

Dwight Ramos shot 3-of-10 from the field in Toyama Grouses' 78-71 loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors at White Ring Arena.

Parks, Dolphins fall

The Gilas Pilipinas star finished with seven points, four rebounds, and two assists as Toyama suffered its fifth straight loss to fall to 16-27.

Bobby Ray Parks was also held to just seven points and six boards in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 93-87 loss to the SeaHorses Mikawa that ended Nagoya's three-game win run.

The Diamond Dolphins fell to 24-11.

Kobe Paras also went scoreless after missing all of his four shots in Niigata Albirex BB's 77-62 loss to Shimane Susanoo Magic at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Niigata's seventh straight loss sent it reeling to a 5-36 record.

In second division play, Aomori Wat's absorbed their 25th straight loss with a 101-76 blowout to Sendai 89ers at Maeda Arena.

Kemark Carino started for Aomori and produced six points but the Wat's fell to the cellar at 2-41.

Luckily for Javi Gomez de Liano's Ibaraki Robots, they continued their win streak to five with a 94-82 win over Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

Gomez de Liano played nine minutes and registered two points, one assist, and one steal as Ibaraki rose to 12-28.

In the other games, Shiga Lakestars took an 84-78 defeat to the Osaka Evessa at Ukaruchan Arena as Kiefer Ravena served out his one-game suspension.

Shiga dropped to 10-27 as it incurred its 10th straight loss.

The game between San-En NeoPhoenix and Hiroshima Dragonflies was also postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

