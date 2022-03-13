Mikawa repeats over Shiga as Kiefer Ravena misfires late

KIEFER Ravena could not drag the Shiga Lakestars to the victory as they once again bowed to the SeaHorses Mikawa, 93-91, Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Aisin Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard missed a jumper in hopes to break the 91-all deadlock which led to Davante Gardner scoring the go-ahead basket for Mikawa with eight seconds left.

Ravena once again had the chance to steal the win, but his three at the buzzer failed to find the bottom of the net. He finished with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

This was Ravena's first start since being in the first five for the game agaist the Kawasaki brave Thunders back in Oct. 27.

Gardner took over in the fourth where he dropped nine of his game-high 35 points, alongside six boards, five dimes, and two blocks to lead the SeaHorses to the two-game sweep after a 108-71 rout on Saturday.

Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars are in 18th spot.

PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

Anthony Lawrence II added 29 points and nine rebounds for Mikawa, which improved to 19-16 with this third straight win.

It was a bitter loss for Ravena and co. as the Lakestars stumbled to their sixth straight defeat to fall to 10-24, with the Shimane Susanoo Magic up next on Wednesday at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Novar Gadson paced Shiga with 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks, as Sean O'Mara got 22 points, six boards, and two dimes in the loss.

