Mikawa catches fire late, snaps Nagoya's two-game win streak

SEAHORSES Mikawa caught fire at the right time, torching the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins late to take the 91-79 victory in the Japan B.League on Saturday at Wing Arena Kariya.

Davante Gardner and Jarred Uthoff led the outside barrage of the hosts as they combined for seven of Mikawa's 14-of-33 shooting from beyond the arc.

Six of those treys came in the payoff period where the SeaHorses broke off from a close 75-72 affair in the final 5:17 and used a 16-4 blast to grab a 91-76 lead in the last 1:58.

Gardner led the way for Mikawa with 20 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with six rebounds and six assists, as Uthoff made three of his eight shots from long range for his 15 points, eight boards, and two dimes.

Yudai Nishida chipped in 11 points and three assists, as Avi Koki Schafer got 10 points, eight rebounds, and two dimes for the SeaHorses, which snapped a two-game losing streak to rise to 9-4.

Continue reading below ↓

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins slip to 7-6.

PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins/ B.LEAGUE

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Scott Eatherton tallied 24 points and 13 rebounds for Nagoya, which saw its two-game win run snapped to fall to 7-6.

Coty Clarke also added 20 points on 4-of-11 clip from rainbow country, on top of seven boards and seven assists, as Takumi Saito had 10 points, seven dimes, and two boards.

Continue reading below ↓

Bobby Ray Parks was held to just four points on 2-of-4 shooting, while making five rebounds in 20 minutes of play off the bench.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.