Matthew Wright waxes hot anew as Kyoto sweeps Dwight Ramos' Hokkaido

MATTHEW Wright stayed hot for Kyoto Hannaryz as he torched Levanga Hokkaido for 24 points in a 99-84 drubbing on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at Yotsuba Arena Tokachi.

The Fil-Canadian gunslinger shot a blazing 6-of-8 shooting from distance and added five assists, four rebounds, and three steals as the Hannaryz completed a sweep of Dwight Ramos and Hokkaido.

Cheick Diallo led the way with 32 points and 11 boards as Hannaryz improved to a 6-5 record after this weekend sweep.

Ramos contributed 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists off the bench in Hokkaido's eighth defeat in 11 games.

He suffered a sprained right ankle with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Thirdy Ravena also impressed in San-En NeoPhoenix's 93-90 overtime win over Akita Northern Happinets at CNA Arena Akita.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard shot 7-of-11 from the field for his 16 points, alongside four rebounds and three assists for the visitors' fifth straight win to rise to 8-3.

Bobby Ray Parks also aided Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in their 77-58 bounce back victory over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Park Arena Komaki.

He scored eight points, to go with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals to climb up to an 8-3 record.

Ryukyu Golden Kings, on the other hand, staved off a game challenge from Shiga Lakes, 89-84, at Okinawa Arena.

Jay Washington scored three points in 10 minutes as Ryukyu got back-to-back wins for its 9-2 record.

Kiefer Ravena was not fielded by Shiga as it took its seventh straight loss to stay at 2-9.

Justine Baltazar, meanwhile, did not see action in Hiroshima Dragonflies' 91-77 defeat to Chiba Jets at Funabashi Arena.

Hiroshima saw its six-game win streak snapped to drop to 8-3.