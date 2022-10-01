Matthew Wright goes scoreless in Kyoto debut

MATTHEW Wright went scoreless in 22 minutes as Kyoto Hannaryz fell in his debut, bowing to the Sendai 89ers, 92-65, Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Fil-Canadian gunner missed all of his six shots from the field, but still grabbed four assists and three rebounds in an unceremonious first game in the Land of the Rising Sun.

With Wright firing blanks, Kyoto went to Jarrod Uthoff and Cheick Diallo who both had 17 points in a losing cause.

Nathan Boothe led Sendai with 18 points and 10 rebounds with four others scoring in double digits.

Jay Washington, meanwhile, scored two points in five minutes of play as he was fielded in the garbage time of the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 81-52 decimation of defending champion Utsunomiya Brex at Okinawa Arena.

The veteran's presence was hardly needed with Allen Durham dropping 17 points, 11 boards, and five dimes in the rout.

Koh Flippin added 15 points and six assists, while Jack Cooley tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.

Justine Baltazar, on the other hand, rode the bench in Hiroshima Dragonflies' 96-89 defeat to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Nick Mayo continued his scoring spurt with 25 points, five boards, and three assists, as Ryo Terashima nabbed 23 points, five dimes, three rebounds, and two steals.

