Wright breaks out for Kyoto; Parks' Nagoya gets better of Dwight's Hokkaido

MATTHEW Wright had his best game to date for Kyoto Hannaryz as he drained four treys in Kyoto Hannaryz' 95-77 decimation of Niigata Albirex BB in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season Saturday at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Filipinos in B.League Division 1

Finally getting his groove in the Land of the Rising Sun, the Fil-Canadian gunner went 4-of-11 from distance for his season-high 16 points, five assists, three rebounds, and one steal as the home team won back-to-back games.

Cheick Diallo led Kyoto with 30 points, 11 boards, and three assists as it climbed up to a 3-4 record.

Bobby Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins also got the better of Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido, 107-83, at Dolphins Arena.

Parks only had two points on his 1-of-7 shooting from the field, as well as five rebounds and two assists, but ceased much of the scoring load to Coty Clarke who erupted for 36 points, 11 boards, and six assists to spearhead Nagoya.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ramos was one of the main contributors for Hokkaido with his do-it-all effort of 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The Diamond Dolphins won two of their last three games to improve to 5-2, while ending the Levanga's two-game win streak and condemn them to 2-5.

Watch Now

Thirdy Ravena also took charge of the playmaking chores for San-En NeoPhoenix in their 77-69 win over Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

He dished out nine assists to add to his six points and five rebounds as San-En improved to a 4-3 card.

Unfortunately, Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakes were on the receiving end of a 44-point beatdown at the hands of Chiba Jets, 103-59, at Funabashi Arena.

The Filipino guard only had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the loss, their third straight, to sink to 2-5.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Justine Baltazar was benched as Hiroshima Dragonflies (5-2) won their third straight game with a 65-59 victory over Fighting Eagles Nagoya at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jay Washington also did not see action for Ryukyu Golden Kings (6-1) as they stretched their win streak to four with a 71-69 nipping of Akita Northern Happinets at CNA Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.